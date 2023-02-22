The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton, burned in September, 2022. This year, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is holding a forum to help farmers and ranchers for the wildfire season. (Photo by Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

The Champion Creek wildfire, west of Princeton, burned in September, 2022. This year, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is holding a forum to help farmers and ranchers for the wildfire season. (Photo by Tulameen and District Fire Department Facebook)

South Okanagan farmers, ranchers invited to gear up for wildfire season

Event will be held in Princeton April 13

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is holding a free forum to help farmers and ranchers prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

The regional district’s FireSmart team is urging owners of small and large farms and ranches to register for the Agriculture Wildfire Preparedness Forum. The forum is scheduled for Thursday, April 13 at RockRidge Canyon Resort and Conference Centre in Princeton.

“By bringing people together, we can collaborate and share experiences that will help farmers and ranchers plan for any potential emergency,” said Hayden Zahrawi, wildfire mitigation specialist with the regional district.

“Some participants have already been through wildfires or evacuations, and with these discussions, we can learn from the past and be better prepared for future wildfires.”

The forum will include presentations by BC Wildfire Service, the regional district’s FireSmart team, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, and others. Participants will learn how to create a farm and ranch wildfire plan and can participate or glean information from panel and group discussions. Lunch will be provided.

Zahrawi said farms and ranches are often in high-risk locations, backing onto the wildfire interface. He said the forum will help people protect their properties for the upcoming wildfire season.

Farmers and ranchers must register before April 6. Visit the online registration form or email firesmart@rdos.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictWildfire season

Previous story
Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon
Next story
Penticton hosts open house on 5-year plan, community safety and utility rates

Just Posted

Shuswap Highland Stills owner Simon Koczwarski displays his award-winning apple-based vodka and coffee spirit in his Salmon Arm distillery’s new tasting room. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm distiller in high spirits after winning national awards

A proposal at Salmon Arm council’s Feb. 21 planning meeting would see two units added to an existing fourplex at 1120 Shuswap St. SE along with an additional four-unit building. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Proposed rental development on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm hits speed bumps

The Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team brought home the champion title the weekend of Feb. 17, 2023, in the Okanagan North Super League competition. They competed against other Salmon Arm teams the Bullets and the Phantoms. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm U11 Wolves hockey team nab Okanagan North Super League win

Hand-tinted photograph of Vernon’s Kalamalka Hotel circa 1945. The hotel graces the cover of a new book, Room at the Inn, featuring stories of 40 historic hotels in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Museum and Archives of Vernon Photo #3633)
Historic Okanagan hotels feature prominently in new book