South Okanagan house fire sends one to hospital

The fire at the Duncan Place home was cooking related

Penticton fire crews quickly put out a small blaze at a home on Duncan Ave. E Monday night. (Mike Biden photo)

A kitchen fire sent a Penticton home owner to hospital for smoke inhalation on Monday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., Penticton Fire Department members were called to the house at Duncan Place, said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp. A cooking fire on the stove had started to spread when firefighters arrived. A total of 18 firefighters, 11 auxiliary and seven career, attended the third alarm fire.

The fire department shut down Duncan Ave. E for a short time Monday evening. Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly.

“The resident was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire damage is confined to the kitchen but there was smoke throughout the home,” said Trupp. “We ventilated the home after.”

Emergency Social Services was able to provide accommodations for the resident. The home is inhabitable but a restoration company will have to fix the kitchen.

