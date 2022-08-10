Vaseux Lake is ready for use again thanks to the return of a milfoil harvester for the first time in 30 years. (Photo- Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association)

Vaseux Lake is ready for use again thanks to the return of a milfoil harvester for the first time in 30 years. (Photo- Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association)

South Okanagan lake ready for easy use again after 30 years

Milfoil harvesting will resume at Vaseux Lake, south of Okanagan Falls

It’s been a long time coming but Vaseux Lake is once again a place where people could enjoy swimming and kayaking without having to worry about moving through invasive weeds.

Milfoil harvesting has resumed at the body of water for the first time in 30 years, thanks to the Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association and its five-year-old mission.

“Improve water quality and fish habitat by removing the infestation of milfoil which is an invasive species in lakes throughout North America and contributes to declining water quality and plant diversity,” the association said on their goals upon formation in 2017.

They added that it’s one of the last areas in the South Okanagan to have a wildlife and bird sanctuary along a lake that also allows people to enjoy nature peacefully.

“Vaseux Lake has become a very popular tourist area for those who would enjoy nature without motorized boats and large numbers of cyclists and e-bikes.”

The association thanked James Littley from the Okanagan Basin Water Board and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for helping make their dream a reality.

“For now, homeowners and visitors to the lake can once again enjoy swimming, kayaking and other aquatic activities without having to move through a large infestation of milfoil,” they said.

The Vaseux Lake Stewardship Association will continue to work on bringing a rototiller to the water, a more effective way of permanently removing the milfoil by its roots.

Through talks with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, the association hopes to move forward with the project by next year.

READ MORE: Smoky skies bulletin issued for the South Okanagan due to wildfire

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC LakesNewsOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Previous story
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements
Next story
Kelowna boater bounced from Okanagan Lake after refusing breath sample

Just Posted

Caden Dehoog, one of the instructors at the 2022 BC Hockey Summer Officiating School from Aug. 4-8, grew up in Salmon Arm and loves the path of refereeing he’s taken. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm hockey referee skates from student to instructor

Tony Massil reads the Sesame Street book We’re Different. We’re the Same. to Enzo Reid, Harris Massil, Mackie Baoween and Dominic Reid at the Summer Bash event hosted by SASCU and the Shuswap Children’s Association at Blackburn Park on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Summer Bash! in Salmon Arm

The District of Sicamous will be accepting mail-in ballots for the 2022 local government election. (File photo)
Sicamous and CSRD accepting mail-in ballots in upcoming local government election

On this map, which city staff said is a conceptual drawing for planning and discussion purposes only, the light red lines show how 9th Avenue NE would divert southward over three lots and then eastward to line up with the 8th Avenue NE intersection. The city is purchasing the lot at 881 30th St. NE. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City buying lot in Salmon Arm for future 9th Avenue NE improvements