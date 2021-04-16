The towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band are beginning to look into the feasibility of a regional aquatic centre. (Metro Creative Graphics)

The towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band are beginning to look into the feasibility of a regional aquatic centre. (Metro Creative Graphics)

South Okanagan leaders team up to get ball rolling on regional aquatic centre

Oliver and Osoyoos have long expressed desire for a year-round indoor aquatic centre

The towns of Oliver and Osoyoos are making moves towards the creation of a much-desired aquatic centre.

Both communities have long expressed interest in a year-round indoor aquatic centre.

Now, the Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band have taken the next step by beginning to form the South Okanagan Regional Aquatic Center Advisory Committee.

The three councils have given the contract for the feasibility study of the South Okanagan Regional Aquatic Center to Sierra Management and Planning.

They have also appointed members of their respective councils along with staff and members at large to the committee. The Town of Oliver is still recruiting a member from the public to join the committee.

The committee’s mandate will be to act in an advisory and leadership role to facilitate the process to develop a South Okanagan Aquatic Centre feasibility study on behalf of the residents.

READ MORE: Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver and Osoyoos jointly seek feasibility study for regional aquatic centre

Sierra Management and Planning was chosen after they submitted a proposal that indicated comprehensive experience with business and financial planning, said the three councils in a joint press release

As the process unfolds it will include opportunities for public engagement after more information has been compiled.

The Town of Osoyoos appointed councillors Jim King and Myers Bennett to the committee. Gerald Davis, director of community Services will be the staff representative.

Council also appointed Barry Romanko as the member at large. Romanko is the former CAO of Osoyoos and was initially involved in the infancy of the project.

“The Town of Osoyoos looks forward to this opportunity to engage with the community and its partners in this initiative that the community has been requesting,” reads a press release from the town.

The Osoyoos Indian Band Chief and Council appointed Sammy Louie and Sonya Jensen as members of council and Mike Campol, chief operating officer as the member at large.

“This is an important opportunity. Should the outcome of this study chart a path forward, this level of collaboration could become a model for rural communities throughout the province. What better way to show that when local leaders come together, the residents of multiple communities will reap the benefits,” said Campol.

The Town of Oliver has appointed councillors Petra Veintimilla and David Mattes as members of the committee. The town’s CAO and recreation manager, Carol Sheridan were appointed as support staff.

“Oliver recognizes the value of joint service delivery and the direct benefit for residents in each of our respective communities,” reads a statement from the Town of Oliver. “The culture of collaboration enables us to work together to build on projects such as the aquatic centre which would be unattainable for one government independently.”

The next steps involve scheduling a series of meetings with the consultant and the committee. The committee plans to have a final report completed by the end of October.

READ MORE: The last remaining waterslides in South Okanagan are closing


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New campgrounds coming to B.C. parks as part of $82M provincial boost
Next story
Vancouver the largest source of domestic flights with COVID-19 cases: data

Just Posted

New signage was installed leading up to the intersection of 10th Avenue SW and Highway 97B in 2019, but concerns have been raised about continuing danger. (File photo)
Improvements urged for Salmon Arm’s Highway 97B/10th Avenue SE intersection

Council may bring up overpass with transportation ministry as crossing under provincial control

Sicamous Council approved a development permit for a new mobile home park on Hillier road on Wednesday, April 14. (Jim Elliot- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous council approves development of 35 unit mobile home park

The new development will be located on Hillier Road

John Gibson has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help care for his father Stephen McCrae-Gibson, who suffered a stroke in February and had to undergo surgery to remove a blood clot near his brain. (Contributed)
Long road ahead for Salmon Arm man recovering after stroke

Son launches GoFundMe campaign to help prepare for father’s return and rehabilitation

(Photo: pixabay.com)
Morning Start: More human twins are being born now than ever before

Your morning start for Friday, April 16, 2021

Twin sisters Kyla, left, and Jordyn Bear have accepted scholarships to play at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York for this upcoming fall. The 17-year-olds dream of playing together for Canada in the Olympics one day. (Jesse Johnston/CP photo)
Lake Country twins inspire Indigenous hockey players

Grade 12 George Elliot Secondary students Kyla and Jordyn Bear earn hockey scholarships at NCAA Division 1 school

Rainbow trouts thrashing with life as they’re about to be transferred to the largest lake of their lives, even though it’s pretty small. These rainbows have a blue tinge because they matched the blue of their hatchery pen, but soon they’ll take on the green-browns of their new home at Lookout Lake. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
VIDEO: B.C. lake stocked with hatchery trout to delight of a seniors fishing club

The Cherish Trout Scouts made plans to come back fishing soon

The towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band are beginning to look into the feasibility of a regional aquatic centre. (Metro Creative Graphics)
South Okanagan leaders team up to get ball rolling on regional aquatic centre

Oliver and Osoyoos have long expressed desire for a year-round indoor aquatic centre

Since April 4, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vancouver the largest source of domestic flights with COVID-19 cases: data

This month alone, 38 flights with COVID-19 cases have departed from Vancouver International Airport, while 23 arrived

John Furlong, Own The Podium board chairman and former CEO of the Vancouver Olympics, addresses a Vancouver Board of Trade luncheon in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday November 25, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
John Furlong presents 2030 Winter Games vision to Vancouver Board of Trade

Vancouver and Whistler would remain among host sites because of 2010 sport venues still operational

RCMP cruiser, no date.
Threats against RCMP lead to high-risk situation in Ashcroft

Distraught man made threats directed at police, potentially had access to firearms

Photo by Metro Creative Connection
New campgrounds coming to B.C. parks as part of $82M provincial boost

This season alone, 185 campsites are being added to provincial parks, says Minister of Environment and Climate Change

A Canada goose honks at other birds at Salish Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Goose addling program underway in Vernon

2021 cull applications in process as addling program enters 15th year

The Columbia Valley Wetlands are known for their extensive and fragile ecosystem. (File photo)
Wildsight speaks out against logging in Columbia Wetlands

Located 50 kms south of Golden, the proposed operation was justified as bark beetle management

A GoFundMe has been launched in memory of an eight-year-old boy who drowned at a Hotel Zed pool in Victoria on March 24. (Jane Andema/GoFundMe)
GoFundMe started in memory of 8-year-old boy who died in Victoria Hotel Zed pool

Child drowned after wandering off to the pool alone

Most Read