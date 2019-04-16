Sheriffs lead John Brittain, the man accused in a quadruple fatal shooting in Penticton Monday, into the courthouse. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

LIVE: South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

John Brittain has been charged with the fatal shooting that occurred in Penticton on Monday.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Brittain has been charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that allegedly occurred on April 15.

Supt. Ted De Jeger reaffirmed that the names of the victims will not be revealed at this time.

De Jager said the victims and the suspect were known to each other but would not speak to the relationship between them.

“There is no further danger in this matter to that community,” said De Jager.

“The person we have in custody we are confident he was acting alone.”

De Jager said although he understood the concerns of the Cornwall neighbourhood, where several of the shootings occurred, he “can’t speak to the events that led up to this.”

“I can certainly respect what the neighbourhood has gone through.”

De Jager said Brittain surrendered peacefully to the front counter of Penticton’s RCMP detachment.

“It was a very dynamic situation,” De Jager said.

Brittain was taken into custody immediately after he came in. He was unarmed, although witness reports say he was carrying a long gun or rifle of some sorts.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

According to documents found in a 2015 report, Brittain had at some point worked for the City of Penticton.

Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki said Brittain “did his job well” while he was at the city.

“I knew him at the time i was a councillor but i didn’t know too much about him,” Vassilaki said.

“He was a very gentle man.”

The names of the victims are currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Brittain is expected to make an appearance this morning in provincial court in Penticton.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire
Next story
Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Just Posted

Residents dig into birdhouse replacement project

Skeletons, unhatched eggs and other fascinating things found cleaning bird boxes

South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Guest column: Salmon Arm mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Word on the street: How much are you willing to pay for a litre of gas?

This week the Observer asked: What’s the most you would pay for… Continue reading

Lend Me a Tenor offers laugh-your-face-off fun

Shuswap Theatre’s lastest begins April 26 and runs to May 10

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

EDITORIAL: Responding to a tragedy

The shootings in Penticton and Salmon Arm have affected lives up and down the Okanagan

Man fatally shot in South Okanagan shooting remembered as a ‘nice guy’

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Bull-riders battle it out in Okanagan

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read