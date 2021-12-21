South Okanagan massage therapist gives up license after sexting investigation

Brent Rowland has admitted to sexting and peeking at patients’ exposed bodies

A Naramata massage therapist has surrendered his license after admitting to sexting at work and taking peeks at patients’ exposed bodies.

According to a disciplinary decision by the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia (CMTBC), the former therapist, Brent Rowland, officially resigned on Dec. 9.

Rowland worked at Equilibrium Massage Therapy and after an initial sexting accusation in June of 2020, the practice was suspended “for the foreseeable future.”

From about 2003 to 2019, Rowland admitted to placing a mirror in his treatment room which resulted in a number of patients believing the former therapist was viewing their exposed body in the mirror, according to the CMTBC document.

During the same period of time, the Naramata man admitted to engaging in draping practices which caused the exposed body of at least one female patient to be viewed by Rowland while they were turning over the massage table.

Rowland also admitted to exchanging text messages with a third party that included an “explicit, intimate and sexual discussion.”

A one-month suspension and several conditions while working were included in the consent agreement drafted by the CMTBC and signed by Rowland but instead, the former therapist chose to resign.

The document concludes with the CMTBC calling Rowland a former registrant.

