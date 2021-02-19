The federal government is proposing new legislation which would empower municipalities to enact handgun bans that would be backed with federal punishment for violations. (RCMP - File)

The federal government is proposing new legislation which would empower municipalities to enact handgun bans that would be backed with federal punishment for violations. (RCMP - File)

South Okanagan mayor says handgun control should be federal and RCMP responsibility

New legislation from the federal government proposes supporting municipal handgun bans

The mayor of Penticton believes handguns and their legality should not be left up to municipalities.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced details of new gun laws on Feb. 16, which support individual municipalities creating their own bylaws around banning handguns. The proposed laws would include giving federal punishments to violations of municipal handgun bylaws.

Mayor John Vassilaki expressed his personal concerns about the decision, regarding Bill C-21, although he noted that he did not have a full grasp on the legalities and obligations the bill would put on municipalities.

“In my own personal opinion, this should be left to the federal government and RCMP to handle and not the politicians of any municipality,” said Vassilaki. “We’re not experts in that, we’re politicians to make development decisions.”

The handgun aspect is one part of the new gun legislation, which also includes an ‘assault-style’ firearm buyback program and an increase to maximum sentences for firearms trafficking, smuggling and other firearms offences.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calgary police charge man in sexual assaults on students over six-year period
Next story
WATCH: Car fire in Vernon has Hwy. 97 traffic down to single lane

Just Posted

A small group of property owners east of Sicamous will pay an additional property tax to stop trains from whistling at a crossing near their homes. (Pixabay Image)
Additional tax will keep CP Rail train whistles quiet near Shuswap homes

Owners of nine properties near Sicamous will pay for liability insurance at crossing

Over $100,000 will be put into the resurfacing of the sport courts at the Sorrento-Blind Bay Community park. (CSRD Image)
Money for Blind Bay athletic court resurfacing approved

Columbia Shuswap Regional District putting more than $100,000 into project

Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison said he has no interest municipal bylaws regulating handguns. (Black Press file photo).
Salmon Arm mayor not interested in municipal regulation of handguns

Federal bill would allow municipalities to ban handguns through bylaws

Kamloops. Flickr.
Steakhouses, champagne rooms and almond chai bars: ‘Excessive’ spending at the TNRD

A look into five years’ worth of Sukh Gill’s TNRD credit card spending

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city's Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Salmon Arm a Goldilocks city for families young – and not so young

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Trump claims election fraud in interview, is unchallenged

“The election was stolen,” he told OANN’s White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino

The Vernon School District will get $130,629 for a new 76-passenger school bus. - Morning Star file photo
Vernon school bus fees jump to $200

Increase for eligible riders is up from $25

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Anit-fraud awareness training will be offered to City of Armstrong staff following a fraud attempt Feb. 11, 2021. (File)
Fraud attempt: Armstrong mayor doesn’t actually need $700 in gift cards

Someone had used city staff emails to impersonate the mayor in attempts to steal money

Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)
Armstrong mother demands traffic calming strategies after child clipped in crosswalk

Letter to council calls for more action to slow traffic on busy roads after near-miss

Tim Birmingham's homemade submarine is up for sale. The pricetag? $94,000. (Facebook)
South Okanagan man selling home-made submarine on Facebook

For a mere $94,000 you could have your own vessel to dive deep below the water

A great horned owl keeps a close watch on the photographer as he sits in the rafters in the back of the press at the Morning Star office. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Pigeon patrol at Okanagan press

Great horned owl welcomed in warehouse as it keeps nuisance birds away

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative fund aims to support communities create and adapt public spaces to respond to the new realities of COVID-19. (SurreyCares Facebook)
$31M up for grabs to transform local public spaces in response to COVID-19

Applications for federal funding open until March 9

Most Read