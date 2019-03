The Rock Creek & Boundary Fair Association has been dealing with an ongoing investigation into their finances for five years. Now that it is concluded, the association will be making the documents available to the public. Image from www.rockcreekfallfair.ca

A South Okanagan community fair association is preparing to tell-all following a five-year RCMP investigation into the association’s finances.

On March 10 the Rock Creek & Boundry Fair Association, which organizes the annual Rock Creek Fall Fair each September, will hold a community meeting to disclose documents relating to a closed investigation into the association’s finances following irregularities discovered in 2012.

According to a release from the association, irregularities arose in 2010 but were quickly dismissed, only to surface again in 2012. A fight then pursued between the 2012 board and membership into getting to the bottom of the situation.

“(At the time), the board aggressively resisted legitimate membership requests and motions for access to documented financial information,” states the release, which was issued March 1. “After a tumultuous year, that impacted the community, families, friendships and individuals in ways that persist today, the board was replaced in 2013.”

According to the release, under the direction of a new board and treasurer, alarming information was uncovered and promptly submitted to the RCMP. The file for the investigation was opened in April 2013 and it was not until August 2018 that the RCMP finally recommended charges.

“After years of delays, neglect and mishandlings at the hands of the RCMP, the RCMP confidently recommended charges – multiple charges of theft, forgery, breach of trust, etc. The association anticipated resolution and justice,” states the release. “The association was then faced with a rejection by Crown Counsel that defies reason and (it is now) too late for a civil suit.”

Now that the investigation has concluded and with no other course of action, the association has decided to hold a community meeting to disclose “the financial documents that the board of 2012 fought so hard to prevent the membership from accessing.” The decision to make these documents public was made following a closed, voting members only meeting on Feb. 20, 2019.

“The purpose of the community presentation is twofold. Firstly, to allow the community to see the documents, form their own opinion and lay the issue to rest,” states the release. “And secondly, by sharing our experience we hope to illustrate the importance of implementing and maintaining strong reporting and accounting policies and procedures, particularly in the volunteer, not-for-profit organizations that are instrumental in providing services and support to our communities.”

The meeting is open to both membership and the public and will commence at 1:30 p.m.

