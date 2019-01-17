South Okanagan RCMP searching for man accused of sex offences

Ivan Glen Winchester, is wanted in B.C. for historical sexual offences

A man accused of sexual offences in Summerland is wanted by RCMP.

Ivan Glen Winchester, is wanted in B.C. for historical sexual offences that are alleged to have occurred between 2006 and 2010 in Summerland.

“Summerland RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ivan Glen Winchester, who is accused of five counts of sexual assault related offences,” said Const. James Grandy.

According to B.C. Court Services online, Winchester is facing two counts of invitation to sexual touching under 16 that date back to 2006, two counts of sexual interference of a person under 16 that date back to 2008 and a sexual assault charge from 2006.

A photo of Winchester was not available from RCMP.

Anyone with information relating to Winchester’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Summerland RCMP at 250-494-7416 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

