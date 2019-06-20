South Okanagan school on lockdown while RCMP search for alleged car-jackers

Elementary school was put under a hold and secure by RCMP

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

Const. James Grandy said RCMP were searching for suspects in a car-jacking that took place in Penticton.

Grandy said two people are now in custody and the school has been released from the hold and secure.

“We were searching for the outstanding suspects and we believe we have them,” said Grandy.

**************

Okanagan Falls Elementary School was on a “hold and secure” for an hour this morning.

Staff at the school told the Western News that RCMP told them there was something going on in the area and to keep the students inside. They said they were given the all clear by RCMP around 10:30 a.m.

The Western News has contacted RCMP for further information and are waiting for a call back.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fast music can lead to a better workout: UBC Okanagan researcher

Just Posted

Ways to get money back suggested in wake of Waterway Houseboats shutdown

Shuswap Tourism and Consumer Protection BC weigh in on options for reimbursement

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected

Showers are expected to end by tomorrow

Shuswap author tells First Nations family’s story of resilience, leadership

Chase resident will hold book signing in Salmon Arm June 22, in Kelowna June 23 and Vernon June 29.

Sicamous welcomes new doctor

Dr. Carol Connick opened her practice on June 18

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at Shuswap campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

Scorpion gives birth after hitching ride in B.C. woman’s luggage

A Vancouver woman inadvertently brought the animal home from a trip to Cuba

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Dog missing in popular provincial park

Long-haired chihuahua last seen Tuesday, June 18

Judge prohibits Princeton man from going home when he is drunk

In an unusual move, a provincial court judge made an order last… Continue reading

Okanagan FC suffer draw despite massive offensive output

Okanagan FC out-shot the opponent 29-6 in a 0-0 draw

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

Most Read