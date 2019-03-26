NO EMERGENCY Emily Chuppa, 14, at left, and Adison Holmes, 12, were among the children and teens using the Summerland Skatepark on Tuesday, the first day the park was open to the public. Permanent signage and finishing work are still required. The official opening of the facility will be held later this spring. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

South Okanagan skatepark opens after 911 calls

Police had received emergency calls about children and teens at unopened facility in Summerland

The municipality of Summerland has opened the newly constructed Summerland Skatepark to the public, earlier than originally planned.

The opening occurred on Tuesday morning, after some Summerland residents had been calling 911 to report children and teens at the unfinished facility.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said members of the Summerland RCMP detachment met with municipal staff to discuss the calls and as a result, the decision was made to put up temporary signage and open the park.

Because the signage was not in place, the park was unopened, due to concerns about liability.

Most of the work at the new facility is completed, although permanent signage and finishing work is still required.

The park, at the corner of Rosedale Avenue and Jubilee Road West, is a new facility which cost around $600,000. The Penny Lane Legacy Fund contributed $145,000. Community contributions added another $10,000. The rest of the money came from the municipality through the Federal Gas Tax — Community Works Funding.

A formal opening ceremony for the new facility will be held later this spring.

