The Desert Park Exhibition Society in Osoyoos is looking for a new event to host at their venue due to the Medieval Faire not returning. One of the events they are exploring is hosting the Canadian Indian Relay Racing Association. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Indian Relay Racing Association/Facebook)

South Okanagan society looking to bring new racing event to their park

The Desert Park Exhibition Society board is looking into hosting another major event

The Medieval Faire will not be returning to Osoyoos Desert Park this year, however the board is looking into hosting another major event.

“Yes, there are four events on the agenda to talk about at our May 6 meeting. It depends upon which one looks the most likely and the most affordable,” said Desert Park president Bobbie Fischer.

READ MORE: Fun and games, medieval style

According to Fisher, the Medieval Faire ran for three years and is a $40,000 to $50,000 endeavour. In spite of that they still saw a profit. In previous years, the park has held concerts, horse racing and exhibition harness races.

“It is very important that, whatever event we have, it is marketed properly and that it turns a profit — even if it is small. As you know with the races, the profit wasn’t big. It was a gift to the town really,” said Fischer.

READ MORE: Organizers surprised by large crowd at the track

While she told Osoyoos town council last week that they are looking to increase equine use at Desert Park, they are still examining hosting at least one event. Fischer said of the events proposed the board is especially interested in are a long-table dinner and an event by the Canadian Indian Relay Racing Association. She said the race is “growing massively” in the U.S. and already exists in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“The purpose of this association is to keep young people out of trouble and interested and involved in being active as a team. It is a marvellous event and we are working hopefully to get that to come to B.C.,” said Fischer.

The races consist of five teams (each with three horses, one rider, one mugger and two holders). The bareback rider takes off on the horse, with assistance from his teammates, racing against the others around the track. As they come back to the start/finish area the rider must jump off the horse in his pit area onto his next one to continue around the track. The kids and junior relay teams ride ponies on a smaller scale track.

Fischer said they board is looking into hiring a trainer, who races at Hastings and in Alberta, that wants to make Desert Park their home base. She said the board is investigating if they could partner up to use the barns and track with the trainer who has young horses and mares foaling.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Early, photogenic iceberg raises expectations for Newfoundland’s season

Just Posted

Waterway Houseboats wins $2 million for damages caused in 2012 flooding

Province of British Columbia, District of Sicamous among defendants required to pay

South Shuswap property owner blindsided by land-use concerns

Brad Long working with Agricultural Land Commission to bring uses into compliance

Salmon Arm inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun makes way for rain clouds

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

CSRD Board backs more consultation on plans to help caribou

It is feared that the caribou recovery plans could result in closure of backcountry areas

Homeless activists outside Notre Dame demand ‘a roof too’

Wealthy people have donated millions to effort to rebuild cathedral after devastating fire

South Okanagan society looking to bring new racing event to their park

The Desert Park Exhibition Society board is looking into hosting another major event

Youth Shelter Fundraiser encourages kids to play for a good cause

The fundraiser takes place April 27 at the EnergyPlex

Okanagan power outage scuttles – but not ruins – city’s mission’s Easter meals

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission will serve Easter dinner a day later due to downtown power outage

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Netflix filming in North Okanagan

Multiple downtown locations and scenic areas to star in TV production

Pelicans spotted in Peachland

Four American white pelicans were caught on camera on Okanagan Lake

EDITORIAL: Time to end a pipeline feud

B.C. would not be the only one to lose if Jason Kenney makes good on his promise to turn off the tap

Ex-mayor of northern village claims its drivers are overpaying ICBC $1,800 a year

Darcy Repen says data shows Telkwa households are being ripped off for car insurance

Most Read