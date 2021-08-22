South Okanagan wildfires benefiting from rain, cooler weather

Australian crews are helping in the Thomas Creek fire. BC Wildfire putting out hot spots on Thomas Creek Fire. Brigadier General Fletcherbriefed on the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip fires by Incident Commander Benson Todd. (BC Wildfire) Canadian Armed Forces with BC Wildfire assessing damage at Thomas Creek fire Aug. 19, 2021. (BC Wildfire)

Cooler temperatures and precipitation are continuing to help both wildfires burning in South Okanagan.

An evacuation alert has been rescinded for eight properties near the Nk’Mip fire. The alert was issued Aug. 8 by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) in the Nk’Mip Creek area of Electoral Area A.

The wildfire north of Osoyoos, that started July 19, is estimated to be over 20,000 hectares in size.

On Sunday, due to precipitation falling on and around the fire ground, no significant planned ignitions took place and crews will continue mopping up containment lines and patrolling the fire ground for hot spots.

Small planned ignitions may occur to burn very small pockets if conditions allow.

The larger planned ignitions on the western side of Mt Baldy will occur in coming days if and when the weather allows, and further communications will be provided prior to this occurring, said BC Wildfire on Sunday.

The small spot where smoke and fire was visible from Oliver has been contained and mopped up, they said.

Mexican firefighters continue to work within high priority areas of the fire on the south and east flanks.

Residents in the Mount Baldy resort area remain on evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to re-evaluate its recommendations to The Osoyoos Indian Band, the Kootenay Boundary Regional District and the RDOS regarding downgrades to evacuation alert and order areas based on current fire risk and activity.

Thomas Creek fire

Cold and humid weather conditions are keeping fire behaviour benign.

Saturday crews continued on mop up and patrol of the fire on the east south and west while the area to the north under modified response was patrolled.

Precipitation has fallen across the fire ground and crews are seeing how this has affected the fire, said BC Wildfire on Sunday.

While a strong firefighter presence remains on the fire, some sections are now considered to be in modified response, due to steep, inoperable terrain as well as consideration of the safety of firefighters. The area of modified response will be monitored daily.

Fire activity is minimal on this fire now and the Canadian Armed Forces have been solidifying containment lines as well planned ignitions that are critical in reinforcing guard lines to gain containment on the fire. This technique is used to remove unburnt fuels between the guard line and the fire to help further secure the fire perimeter.

