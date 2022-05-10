A crew of volunteers have been active in replanting a habitat area at a property owned by Okanagan Crush Pad. (Photo submitted)

A crew of volunteers have been active in replanting a habitat area at a property owned by Okanagan Crush Pad. (Photo submitted)

South Okanagan winery joins international industry climate action group

Okanagan Crush Pad has committed to cutting its emissions

A Summerland winery is the first to join the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA).

Okanagan Crush Pad announced on Tuesday, May 10, that it has been accepted as an applicant member to the IWCA.

The winery team will have a year to meet the requirements to join as a full member. One of the requirements includes maintaining an audited baseline greenhouse gas inventory.

“Once this is complete, we will commit to annual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions achieving a 33% reduction by 2030 and net-zero by 2050,” said OCP’s CEO, Darryl Brooker.

READ MORE: Summerland winery appoints chief executive officer

Founded by Familia Torres (Penedes, Spain) and Jackson Family Wines (California, USA) in 2019, the IWCA seeks to create climate change mitigation strategies and decarbonize the wine industry.

“I am proud that the winery team is devoted to this process and to making a full effort to take our land stewardship commitment to the next level,” said OCP founder, Christine Coletta. “We started our sustainability push in 2011 by converting our vineyards to organic farming and then in 2014 obtaining organic certification for our winemaking facility. We can now push this commitment beyond farming and winemaking to incorporate all aspects of our business.”

Members share best practices that lessen climate change impacts in vineyard and winery operations so that the global wine industry can act collectively to decarbonize, applying direct solutions that avoid purchasing carbon offset credits.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Security footage shows dog scared Burnaby teen before fatal dump truck collision
Next story
Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Just Posted

Award-winning Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz reads from her latest novel, The Almost Wife, at this years Word on the Lake Shuswap Writers’ Festival, hosted by the Shuswap Association of Writers at Sorrento Centre, April 30 to May 1, 2022. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘Nothing short of a celebration’: Writers grateful for opportunity to gather in the Shuswap

The Fashion for Famine fundraising fashion show is returning to Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan Campus on Wednesday, May 25 after a two-year pandemic break. Clothing featured will be from Shuswap businesses. (File photo)
Students in Salmon Arm to rock the runway for Fashion for Famine fundraiser

Managing fires in rail cars and other accident scenes will be one of the training workshops available to BC Fire Training Officers at the upcoming convention in Salmon Arm. (BCFTOA photo.)
Firefighters flock to Salmon Arm for six-day training convention

The price per litre of regular gas was over the $2 mark at this Salmon Arm gas station on Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Gas prices surpass $2 per litre in Salmon Arm, highest in North Okanagan-Shuswap