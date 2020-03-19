A South Okanagan woman is offering free mealworms to those in need. (Facebook)

South Okanagan woman offering free pet food to those in need

Located in the Penticton-Summerland area, Tricia Roche is offering to help those in need

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a South Okanagan woman is offering free pet food to those in need.

“In light of the current situation, and knowing that lots of people are potentially facing financial stress soon, I would like to offer free mealworms to anyone who needs them,” said Tricia Roche in a post on Facebook.

With over 10,000 in the freezer and thousands more produced every week, the local woman offered to share her supply. She is located in the Penticton-Summerland area.

From reptiles to amphibians and small mammals, many household animals can feed on the grub, although she explained some dogs and cats will only eat mealworms roasted.

In her post Roche also offered to provide directions how to keep the mealworms alive in the fridge.

“Please don’t hesitate to contact if you need them as I have plenty,” read her post. “Please share this post if you know anyone who might need some free mealworms for their critters.”

She can be reached via direct message on Facebook by clicking here.

