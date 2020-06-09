South Shuswap incorporation study on hold due to COVID-19

Current restrictions prevent public open house events, information sessions

Efforts towards incorporation of the South Shuswap are on hold due to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, July 9, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study process would not be proceeding until there are changes in provincial health policy allowing for a “robust and interactive public process on the possibility of incorporation.”

“Due to the fact that gatherings of more than 50 people are restricted, and the need for physical distancing measures are essential, conducting public meetings, open house events and other information sessions is extremely difficult,” reads a July 9 CSRD release.

The incorporation study is intended to provide information on the implications of Sorrento and Blind Bay incorporating into its own municipality, with its own local government, explained the CSRD, noting the study will contrast the option of incorporation with the alternative − dividing the current Electoral Area C into two separate electoral areas.

Read more: Column: South Shuswap incorporation study to get underway

Read more: Incorporation worth a look

“Any incorporation process is firmly rooted in the need for input, engagement and feedback from the affected residents in order to develop the best options for public decision-making,” reads the release, adding a decision on incorporation would require approval of the electorate through a referendum before any change could be made.

Once the province eases restrictions on gatherings of 50 people or more, the study process will pick up where it left off, and a new timeline developed.

The most up-to-date information on the study process can be read on the CSRD website.

No date has been set for the resumption of the process, as this will be dictated by Provincial health policy. Once this happens, the study process will pick up again where it left off and a new timeline will be developed.

Electoral Area C residents may still view the most up-to-date information on the study process on the CSRD website. This includes a Frequently Asked Questions page with the ability for residents to continue to submit their questions online.

Photo: An image taken from the bluffs with a view of Blind Bay. (CSRD photo)

#Salmon Arm

Most Read