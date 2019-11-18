A building on the property at 2798 Balmoral Road where Copper Island Cannabis Co. is proposed to go. (CSRD photo)

South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD hosting Nov. 19 public meeting for retail outlet planned for Blind Bay Village Grocer property

South Shuswap residents with something to say about a cannabis retail store proposed for Blind Bay can make comment at a public meeting planned for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The meeting, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Sorrento Memorial Hall, will include a presentation on retail cannabis store Copper Island Cannabis Co., proposed for 2798 Balmoral Road – the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports the proposed use is supported by the property’s zoning and in the Electoral Area C official community plan.

“Before making comments and providing a recommendation on a cannabis retail application, the CSRD must first gather the views of residents in the area,” says the CSRD, noting it is the regional district’s role to review the licence application to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, making sure the proposed store complies with zoning and any permitting requirements.

Read more: Sicamous’ second cannabis store set to open

Read more: Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

In addition to the public meeting, a related Cannabis Retail Store Survey has been set up on the CSRD’s website, asking for feedback from residents who feel their interests may be affected by the opening of a cannabis retail store in their community. Information received through the survey will also be used to inform the CSRD directors’ decision as to whether or not they support the province’s issuance of the licence.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A public meeting on a proposed Blind Bay cannabis retail outlet is scheduled to take place at the Sorrento Memorial Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 19. (CSRD image)

Previous story
Striking Vancouver hotel workers, employer reach ‘tentative’ agreement
Next story
Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

Just Posted

South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

CSRD hosting Nov. 19 public meeting for retail outlet planned for Blind Bay Village Grocer property

Show will go on in honour of Shuswap musician Willy Gaw

Fundraising concert at North Shuswap Community Hall to support family

Online registration for Salmon Arm rec centre programs to begin

Fill in your account early, computer registration for programs starts 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

Word on the street: How soon do you think it appropriate to start decorating for Christmas?

With December only a few weeks away, the Observer took to the… Continue reading

Nineteen boats carrying invasive mussels stopped at B.C. borders

Waters of Columbia-Shuswap still test mussel-free

Investigation ongoing after shots fired in North Okanagan

RCMP have no updates from Nov. 1 incident

Woman ‘horrified’ after being told to trek 200 kilometres home from Kamloops hospital

‘I can’t get from Kamloops back to 100 Mile House injured, confused… no shoes, no clothes whatsoever’

Canadian universities encourage exchange students in Hong Kong to head home

UBC said 11 of its 32 students completing programs in Hong Kong have already left

Midget no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Letter: Respecting rights before pipeline

Writer questions expectations for quicker completion of Trans Mountain pipeline

Duncan man gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty trial

Joe also gets lifetime ban on owning animals

B.C. pushes for greater ‘transparency’ in gasoline pricing

Legislation responds to fuel price gap of up to 13 cents

B.C. woman ordered to return dog to ex-boyfriend for $2,000

After the two broke up, documents state, they agree to share custody of the dog, named Harlen

Cirque-inspired Nutcracker sleigh rides into outdoor Okanagan theatre

Caravan Farm Theatre stages unique re-imagining of beloved Christmas classic

Most Read