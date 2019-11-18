South Shuswap residents’ input wanted on proposed cannabis store

A building on the property at 2798 Balmoral Road where Copper Island Cannabis Co. is proposed to go. (CSRD photo)

South Shuswap residents with something to say about a cannabis retail store proposed for Blind Bay can make comment at a public meeting planned for Tuesday, Nov. 19.

The meeting, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Sorrento Memorial Hall, will include a presentation on retail cannabis store Copper Island Cannabis Co., proposed for 2798 Balmoral Road – the same property as the Blind Bay Village Grocer.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports the proposed use is supported by the property’s zoning and in the Electoral Area C official community plan.

“Before making comments and providing a recommendation on a cannabis retail application, the CSRD must first gather the views of residents in the area,” says the CSRD, noting it is the regional district’s role to review the licence application to the provincial Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, making sure the proposed store complies with zoning and any permitting requirements.

In addition to the public meeting, a related Cannabis Retail Store Survey has been set up on the CSRD’s website, asking for feedback from residents who feel their interests may be affected by the opening of a cannabis retail store in their community. Information received through the survey will also be used to inform the CSRD directors’ decision as to whether or not they support the province’s issuance of the licence.

