Space for mobile vendor part of renovation plan for Main Street Sicamous property

Renovation plans proposed for 301 Main St. were well received by the District of Sicamous Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 28, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)

A proposed renovation that will make a space for a mobile vendor on Main Street received support from Sicamous’ Planning and Development Committee.

At its Sept. 28 meeting, the committee voted to recommend that district council authorize issuance of a development permit for property at 301 Main St. (Lake Country Log Homes), to allow facade upgrades and landscaping.

In a report to the committee, district planner Sarah Martin explained the property owner plans to replace the siding, windows and doors on the existing building, erect a fence to screen the side yard and add two benches with planters adjacent to the sidewalk.

“The open space in the front yard area will also be used to host mobile vendors on occasion,” reads the report. “The side and rear yard areas will be used for parking, as well as garbage and recycling collection. The owner is working to provide access to Fred Bush Lane for 221 Main Street, which they also own.”

Martin explained the property was developed before the district’s incorporation and the building isn’t right at the front lot line, leaving the owner space “they are choosing to activate as part of the streetscape, which is positive. It definitely ties in with our official community plan and what it wants to see.”

Coun. Gord Bushell suggested the owner be contacted regarding the district’s revitalization tax exemptions. Fellow committee member Deb Heap praised the property owner and their plans.

“I love what they’ve done so far,” said Heap. “I think they’ve been great community members with what they’ve done on Main Street in terms of revitalization.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous