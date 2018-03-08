Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are currently on scene of a motor vehicle collision in Spallumcheen.

The crash is at Otter Lake Cross Road (off ramp) and Highway 97A.

Emergency crews are working on scene and motorists are asked to slow down when travelling through the area.

Otter Lake Road is closed in both directions. Highway 97A traffic is not affected.

Updates to be released once available.

Winter continues to fall in the Okanagan as the region received yet another dumping of snow Thursday morning. Environment Canada is calling for snow again this evening for the Shuswap and North Okanagan. See From sunshine to wet snow


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
