A helicopter buckets water from Swan Lake Monday afternoon as it attacks a fire in the hills above BX. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Spallumcheen wildfire contained around 1 hectare

Tactical evacuation alert lifted, fire crews remain on scene

The wildfire burning northeast of Greenhow Road has been contained to around one hectare thanks to a quick response from crews of the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department and BC Wildfire.

The Tactical Evacuation Alert associated has also been lifted and residents in the affected areas were allowed to return home.

Air support was put into action Monday afternoon, July 12, for a brush blaze reported above a rock quarry in the Greenhow Road area.

The aggressive aerial response by air tankers and bucketing helicopters continued into Monday night and crews remain on site today (Tuesday, July 13), working to further contain the fire.

The Township of Spallumcheen will provide another update later this afternoon.

