The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021. (BCSPCA)

The B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoption fees from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2021. (BCSPCA)

SPCA offers 50% off pet adoptions until Oct. 6 to free up space in busy shelters

Discount applies to dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals

If you’re looking for a new friend as the weather turns cooler, the B.C. SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adoptions from Monday (Sept. 27) until Oct. 6.

According to the agency, large-scale investigations have led to an influx of seized and surrendered animals and the SPCA needs to create space ad capacity for them.

“We are offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses),” said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal, but it will also allow us to create capacity for abused and neglected animals who urgently need our help.”

To see animals currently up for adoption, visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAPetsSPCA

Previous story
2 students dead after early-morning collision at UBC
Next story
Oliver man flown to hospital following tractor rollover

Just Posted

Hannah Delasalle, left, and Emmitt Delasalle, right, drop off Askew’s receipts in the donation box their parents made for Parkview Elementary School in Sicamous. For every $5,000 in receipts dropped in the box, Askew’s donates $20 to the Parkview parent advisory council’s breakfast program. (Contributed)
‘It’s so important’: Fundraising for breakfast program at Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary

Languages such as English, Portuguese and Latvian all have a common ancestor called Proto-Indo-European. (Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: Many languages have the same roots

Vernon Panthers quarterback Jake Farrell (13) surveys the scene from the Salmon Arm one-yard-line during the Panthers’ home-opening 61-0 romp over the AAA Golds in Okanagan AA/AAA Hybrid Division Senior Varsity football action Friday, Sept. 24, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm in high school football season opener

Three kittens rescued by Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (File photo)
Shuswap Paws Rescue Society needs crates lent during Two Mile Road wildfire returned