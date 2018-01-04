Residents of the City of Salmon Arm who haven’t been able to spay or neuter their cat are eligible for a free spay/neuter surgery, thanks to a grant provided to the SPCA, Shuswap branch. Photo contributed

SPCA offers free cat spays/neuters

Grant will enable owners who haven’t been able to afford surgery for pet cats.

  • Jan. 4, 2018 4:30 a.m.
  • News

Cat guardians in Salmon Arm are getting a helping hand thanks to a PetSmart Charities of Canada grant to subsidize spay/neuter surgeries for owned cats.

The $62,000 grant will provide spay/neuter surgeries for 350 cats in the city and start to tackle cat over-population in an area desperately in need of intervention.

“We are thrilled to have received this grant and provide this program to our community,” says BC SPCA Shuswap Branch manager, Victoria Olynik. “We have a constant intake of cats into our shelter, the majority of which are kittens. With this grant we hope to see a significant reduction in the amount of unplanned or unwanted litters of kittens and cats that end up in our care.”

Spaying or neutering your pet is one of the best things you can do to help, she notes.

“As one of Canada’s leading funders of animal welfare, we’re committed to doing our part to help end pet homelessness,” says Dani Mailing, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities of Canada. “One way we can achieve that goal is by granting funds to organizations like the BC SPCA to help make spay/neuter surgeries more accessible and affordable for pet parents in communities across Canada.”

While the spay/neuter program is free, recipients will be asked to contribute $40 to the fund if possible, enabling the Shuswap Branch of the BC SPCA to help even more animals in need in the areas it serves.

“Together we can solve the cat overpopulation crisis in our community,” Olynik says.

Residents of the City of Salmon Arm who haven’t been able to spay or neuter their cat are eligible for a free spay/neuter surgery. To schedule an appointment, visit the branch at 5850 Auto Rd. SE or contact them at 250-832-7376.

Previous story
Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase
Next story
Contaminant not found in Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

SPCA offers free cat spays/neuters

Grant will enable owners who haven’t been able to afford surgery for pet cats.

Monitoring Shuswap River boaters and tubers

Many tubers not aware a life jacket and a whistle required.

Update: Four influenza deaths at Interior Health care homes

Respiratory infections and gastroinstesinal illnesses identified

Random acts of kindness plentiful

Kindale records more than 36,500 such acts in 2017

Canoe couple welcome Shuswap’s New Year’s baby

Lindsy and Von Gulfan give birth to Elias Rhys Alexander at Shuswap Lake General Hospital

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Scotties curling fans in Penticton will have shot at new vehicle

Curling fans will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Escape

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

B.C. agriculture minister names committee to ‘revitalize’ ALR

Popham appoints nine farmers and agriculture policy experts to consult and make recommendations

B.C. cities named as top recommended places to visit

Expedia poll lists three B.C. locations on a recent survey they conducted

Izik-Dzurko to perform at home

Young musician has returned from his first semester at Juilliard in New York City

B.C. clown band member charged with smuggling $7M in drugs into Japan

Daniel Whitmore, of Iron Maiden tribute band Powerclown, was allegedly found with methamphetamine

‘A little more hope:’ ALS patients taking anti-psychotic drug in clinical trial

New trial offers chance to treat debilitating and ultimately deadly neural disease without a cure

Most Read