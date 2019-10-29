‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

A clip of a woman at a Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart haranguing staff for not speaking English in front of her has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning, purportedly happened at the Shoppers Drug Mart at Kingsway and McMurray Avenue on Monday.

In a comment with the video, Tee said he “just want to put this lady on blast for being extremely rude and racist. And hopefully show her there’s consequences to this type of behaviour.”

In the video, a woman is seen yelling at employees for not speaking English.

“Shut up! Speaking in Chinese in front of me. Shut up. You’re rude. Speak English in Canada. Rude as f**k,” she is heard saying.

She is shown getting increasingly unsettled throughout the video.

“You want to talk to me, you bring your manager here, you idiot, or go speak Chinese with the other staff and s**t-talk me somewhere else.”

The Burnaby RCMP told Black Press Media they had not received a report on the incident.

Previous story
PM turns to Anne McLellan, once Alberta’s only federal Liberal, to help form government
Next story
B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Just Posted

Man tasered by RCMP following pursuit through Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog investigating after suspect transported to hospital in critical condition

Column: Salmon Arm could take cues from other communities with arts centres

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Salmon Arm council decides who gets what in 2020 budget

City funds disc golf project, bike plan, increase for economic development and more

Malakwa woman a part of Food Network holiday baking championship

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian contestant on the show airing in November

VIP seating to be won for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars event

Tickets sold out but floor-side table will go up for bid, funds raised go to Shuswap Hospice

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman rants at staff in Burnaby Shoppers Drug Mart

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Turkey chases North Okanagan woman home

‘The dang turkey kept chasing after me’

Victoria man’s ‘mongrel’ scooter saves him from three charges

Terrance John Wojtkiw had no drivers licence, scooter had no licence plate

Puppy suffers ‘horrific injuries’ after falling out of truck in Williams Lake

Motorists reminded to travel with pets kept inside vehicles

13-year-old boys investigated for sexual touching at B.C. corn maze

‘We know that this aggressive behaviour towards women starts somewhere,’ says Saanich police officer

Pitcher Francis, goalie McLean among BC Sports Hall of Fame’s 2020 inductees

Alex Stieda and Sonja Gaudet among other inductees

Salmon Arm RCMP urge caution on Halloween

Flashlights, glow sticks and other sources of illumination fun to add to any costume

Bowman jazzes up set list for Okanagan show

Neville adds more silky vocals for Nov. 2 jazz club show

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Most Read