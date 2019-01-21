B.C. Liberal MLA Mary Polak (front) has clashed with B.C. legislature speaker Darryl Plecas, who chairs the legislature’s management committee. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, expenses

Speaker Darryl Plecas’ report details ‘flagrant overspending’

B.C. legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has released a 76-page report on his allegations of financial irregularities that details overseas trips, cash payouts and misuse of “thousands of dollars of alcohol and equipment.”

Plecas convened the Legislative Assembly Management Committee Monday, where members voted to release the report so the public can understand why he arranged the suspension of clerk Craig James and sergeant at arms Gary Lenz, the two senior administrators of the B.C. legislature.

Members of the all-party committee voted to bring in an auditor-general from outside B.C. to review the operations of the legislature, including employee human resources practices. They also voted to ask lawyers representing James and Lenz to respond to the allegations.

“Based on what I had seen and heard, I believed that there was a real possibility that crimes may have been committed, and I felt obligated to bring those matters to the attention of the RCMP,” Plecas wrote in the report.

RELATED: B.C. Legislature officers suspended for police investigation

RELATED: B.C. Liberals call for outside legislature audit, NDP refuses

Allegations include:

• “flagrant overspending on luxurious trips overseas with questionable business rationales”

• “inappropriate payouts of cash in lieu of vacation, which appears to total in the hundreds of thousands of dollars”

• the purchase of a wood splitter, billed to the legislature but delivered to James’ home

• shipping a $10,000 load of liquor, plus a desk and personal belongings, to the home of former B.C. legislature speaker Bill Barisoff in the Okanagan

Plecas describes his first overseas trip to Britain, soon after he became speaker in the fall of 2017. He said James told him they were to attend several meetings, including one with the MI5 security service.

Plecas said the trip began by checking into the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, “a very expensive hotel across the river from Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament,” where there were several “meet and greet” meetings without substantive business discussed.

The trip included a visit to the store that makes ceremonial robes for the House of Lords, where he ordered a new Speaker’s hat, and Lenz and James ordered suits, including one that cost $1,157 that Plecas said it was expensed to the legislature.

The report also describes a split between Lenz and James, where Lenz is said to have argued that James be removed from office

The full report is below.

Speaker's Report to LAMC Jan21.19 by Tom Fletcher on Scribd

