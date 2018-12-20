Special weather alert for Okanagan and Interior region

Wind warnings may be issued later this morning for some regions

A windstorm is expected to hit the Shuswap and Okanagan areas on Friday, with the potential for downed trees and power lines. -Rick Koch Photo.

Southerly winds of 50 kilometres, gusting to 80 km are expected over much of the southwestern B.C. Interior, 100 Mile and south Cariboo today.

Related: Snowfall, winter storm warnings plague B.C. highways

Environment Canada issued the special alert for the Okanagan region as an approaching low pressure system will track inland and across the B.C. Interior tonight. Ahead of the low, the winds will develop this morning and ease to 30 km, gusting to 50 km, or shift west 30 km gusting to 50 km.

Wind warnings may be issued later this morning for some regions.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.