This picture was taken on Dec. 21, 2020 at the Britton Creek rest stop by DriveBC camera. That day saw the Coquihalla close for several hours after multiple vehicle and semi truck incidents.

Special weather statement in effect for all highway passes

Coquihalla and Connector could see up to 25 cm of snow on Wednesday

A special weather statement has been issued for all the major highway passes of southern B.C. today through to Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan Connector could get up to 25 cm of snow by Wednesday afternoon. The pass will see a total snowfall of 15 to 25 cm expected by Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will change to rain this morning and back to snow after midnight on the Coquihalla Summit. About 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected this morning with 30 mm of rain this afternoon and evening. 15 cm of snow can be expected on Wednesday.

Allison Pass and Helmer Lake will see a similar trend as the Coquihalla Summit but with less rain and snowfall amounts.

Rogers Pass will see 15 to 25 cm of snow before changing to rain late this evening. There will be periods of snow on Wednesday with another 5 to 10 cm.

A strong warm front will bring a lot of moisture and increasing snow level in southern B.C. today and tonight. The trailing cold front will move across the region from the northwest to southeast on Wednesday, lowering the snow level and producing more snow over the highway passes.

A winter storm closed the Coquihalla for hours on Dec. 21 after multiple vehicle incidents and crashes.

READ MORE: Coquihalla closed after December storm

