Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Drivers will likely face snowy conditions along the region’s mountain passes tonight and into Tuesday afternoon, according to a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

According to the national weather agency, periods of snow will develop over many high elevation passes starting this evening as a cold front sweeps down from the north. Flurries will continue until Tuesday afternoon.

The passes that will be affected the most are Rogers Pass, the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Allison Pass.

Snowfall accumulations at this time are forecast to be from 5 to 10 centimetres, however, local accumulations greater than 10 cm are possible.

To stay up to date with the latest road information visit www.drivebc.ca

