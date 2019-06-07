Update: special weather statement issued for Okanagan Connector ends

Late season snow was expected for the Merrit to Kelowna highway

UPDATE: 9:40 a.m.

The special weather statement for expected flurries on the Okanagan Connector has ended.

Those travelling to or from Kelowna from Merritt are told to expect some late season snow on Highway 97C this weekend.

A special weather statement issued Friday morning warns of a cold upper trough rolling through B.C. and bringing snowy flurries along with it over the mountain pass.

Though the flurries are expected above a 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation, the snow is expected to descend to the southern highways. Two to five centimetres of snow is expected on the Okanagan Connector on Friday, while a higher amount of up to 10 cm is possible.

The precipitation is expected to change back to rain as the air-mass begins to warm Friday afternoon, but the mountain weather can change suddenly.

Road conditions available at drivebc.ca.

