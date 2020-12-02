The speed humps the City of Salmon Arm installed on Okanagan Avenue behind city hall appear to be working, report city staff. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Speed humps near Salmon Arm’s Fletcher Park considered a success

City staff say traffic has slowed accordingly, visibility will improve when street light replaced

The speed humps on Okanagan Avenue seem to be putting the brakes on speeding issues.

In early October, the City of Salmon Arm installed speed humps behind city hall and Fletcher Park in an attempt to prevent drivers from speeding through the area.

Speed humps are wider than speed bumps and less aggressive when slowing traffic.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, said the humps seem to be an effective solution and they have noticeably reduced speeds in front of Fletcher Park.

“We have had very positive feedback from the public so far,” he said.

Although the humps can be difficult for some drivers to see in the dark, he said they will be repainted when the weather warms up.

“The speed humps were painted with white crossing markings; unfortunately the project was completed late in the season and due to the colder temperatures the road paint did not adhere properly so it has worn off quite quickly.”

In the meantime, Niewenhuizen said speed hump signs with flashers have been installed to warn oncoming drivers.

Adding to current visibility concerns is the fact one of the street lights at the intersection is out, leaving the area dark.

“We have put a request in to BC Hydro to have the light repaired; once repaired it should improve the situation,” he said.

