Speed humps to be considered for Peachland

The proposed speed humps would help reduce speeds on Beach Avenue

The district of Peachland is reviewing the need for speed humps on Beach Avenue.

A report that will be presented to council cites that there have been concerns about noise, speed and safety along the waterfront avenue.

City staff has determined that speed humps are preferable to speed bumps, “are designed to slow a driver down to a speed of 30 km/h at the lowest.”

READ MORE: Pelicans spotted in Peachland

READ MORE: Pets still missing after Peachland home fire

“At excessive speeds the effects of speed humps can have a jolting effect and be quite uncomfortable for drivers, passengers and cargo.”

Speed humps are three inches high and are placed in series at intervals to achieve the desired speed of drivers, usually the speed humps come in pairs.

If council approves the request for speed humps along Beach Avenue, staff would need to collect data and information including gauging support from residents, collecting traffic data, speaking with emergency service providers, BC Transit, the school district and the operations department regarding snow removal.

Council will meet on April 23.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today
Next story
After Islamic State’s fall, some women who joined plead to come home

Just Posted

Salmon Arm couple suspect dog’s death due to poisonous plant

Beloved healthy English Springer Spaniel dies suddenly while hiking Shuswap trail

Man charged in fatal church shooting to appear in court

Matrix Savage Gathergood charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault

Bastion Mountain landslide report “sobering”

Study recommends determining acceptable risk levels for development

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Waterway Houseboats wins $2 million for damages caused in 2012 flooding

Province of British Columbia, District of Sicamous among defendants required to pay

Easter bombings a response to New Zealand attacks, says Sri Lanka minister

The Islamic State group asserted it was responsible for the nine bombings

Okanagan short story contest winners to be annouced at Milkcrate Records

The public reading is free and open to the public

Two back-to-back earthquakes strike off Vancouver Island

The first earthquake happened at 1:27 p.m., the second at 2:44 p.m.

New commemorative loonie marking ‘progress’ for LGBTQ2 people to be unveiled today

But advocates say it mistakenly suggests equality has been achieved largely as a result of government actions

‘Significant changes’ coming for Okanagan River Channel tubing company

The Penticton Indian Band’s Coyote Cruises is seeking to grow its business in the coming years.

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Portraits provide healing outlet in grieving process

Artist shares healing experience of remembering loved ones through imagery

Letter: Prime minister’s preachy style off-putting

Justin Trudeau has a flair for preaching to his supporters in packed… Continue reading

Letter: Roadside breakdown resolved by Good Samaritans

On Thursday afternoon, in the pouring rain, I found myself broken down… Continue reading

Most Read