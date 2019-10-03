Cheryl Chew stands with her daughter Kylie and Son Maddox near a speed reduction sign on Golf Course Drive on Thursday, Oct. 3. (Photo submitted)

Speed limit reduction denied on South Shuswap road

Petitioners will be monitoring, hoping drivers respect unofficial 40 km/h speed limit

Residents who petitioned to reduce the speed limit along a South Shuswap road are satisfied even though the limit will remain unchanged.

Blind Bay resident Syd Loeppky spearheaded a petition to reduce the speed limit along Golf Course Drive from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. Leoppky and other residents believed any reduction in speed would lead to safer streets. Leoppky said the road is narrow with sharp curves, adding that drivers largely ignore the two 50 km/h signs at either end. He was not alone in his concern as the petition was signed by 247 residents in the area.

Read more: Blind Bay residents want reduced speed limit

Read more: Salmon Arm city staff agreeable to cell tower proposed for Canoe

Leoppky took his petition to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. In its response, the ministry said it appreciates the concern shared by the locals but the speed limit would not be reduced.

“Driver behaviour and the current speed of traffic are also important considerations, as most people will drive at the speed they consider reasonable and safe for road and traffic conditions,” says the ministry in a statement to the Observer. “This is the primary reason why the ministry does not support speed limits below 50 km/h on Golf Course Drive.”

Leoppky said that in conversations he has had with the ministry, representatives told him that additional speed limit signs, along with signs warning drivers of sharp turns and pedestrians, may also be erected.

Read more: Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

Read more: Horses bring joy and excitement to residents at Salmon Arm’s Bastion Place

Leoppky and other residents will be working together to slow drivers in the area with signs provided by the Motor Association, and using flyers asking residents to observe an unofficial reduced speed limit.

“If everybody that signed goes at 40 and is more aware, then that’s a good thing,” Leoppky said.

While the ministry is able to ad more signs, improvements to the road like a painted centre line and sidewalks, would have to be implemented by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Leoppky said Area C Director Paul Demenok is aware of the situation.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA
Next story
Sicamous residents feel violated following string of property crimes

Just Posted

NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Green Party Leader

Speed limit reduction denied on South Shuswap road

Petitioners will be monitoring, hoping drivers respect unofficial 40 km/h speed limit

Salmon Arm city staff agreeable to cell tower proposed for Canoe

Rogers Communications plans to install 20-metre tower by parking lot near mill

Update: Parents told Sicamous elementary school could reopen in November

SD83 states they are investigating alternative schools so children can stop busing to Salmon Arm

Be a production worker with Black Press Media in Vernon

We are hiring productions workers at our Vernon press

Rare tropical sea turtle rescued on Vancouver Island

‘Berni’ the olive ridley sea turtle is recovering from cold shock at the Vancouver Aquarium

Province opens supportive housing for homeless in Penticton

Multiple supportive housing projects were announced by BC Housing

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Suspects charged in Penticton shooting, police standoff

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are scheduled to appear in Penticton court on Oct. 7

Vernon sisters turn t-shirts into reusable bags with help from CMHA

Recycled T-shirts refitted into reusable bags

Vernon firefighter’s job safe after city loses appeal

Labour relations board rules in favour of firefighters union, says city did not prove its case

RDOS to examine housing needs

Rural Housing Needs Report will provide comprehensive study of South Okanagan and Similkameen

‘I’m glad they’re gone’: Penticton neighbours react to standoff, arrest of shooting suspect

‘I would like to not have to worry about our safety as much’

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Most Read