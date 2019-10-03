Speed limit reduction denied on South Shuswap road

Cheryl Chew stands with her daughter Kylie and Son Maddox near a speed reduction sign on Golf Course Drive on Thursday, Oct. 3. (Photo submitted)

Residents who petitioned to reduce the speed limit along a South Shuswap road are satisfied even though the limit will remain unchanged.

Blind Bay resident Syd Loeppky spearheaded a petition to reduce the speed limit along Golf Course Drive from 50 km/h to 40 km/h. Leoppky and other residents believed any reduction in speed would lead to safer streets. Leoppky said the road is narrow with sharp curves, adding that drivers largely ignore the two 50 km/h signs at either end. He was not alone in his concern as the petition was signed by 247 residents in the area.

Leoppky took his petition to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. In its response, the ministry said it appreciates the concern shared by the locals but the speed limit would not be reduced.

“Driver behaviour and the current speed of traffic are also important considerations, as most people will drive at the speed they consider reasonable and safe for road and traffic conditions,” says the ministry in a statement to the Observer. “This is the primary reason why the ministry does not support speed limits below 50 km/h on Golf Course Drive.”

Leoppky said that in conversations he has had with the ministry, representatives told him that additional speed limit signs, along with signs warning drivers of sharp turns and pedestrians, may also be erected.

Leoppky and other residents will be working together to slow drivers in the area with signs provided by the Motor Association, and using flyers asking residents to observe an unofficial reduced speed limit.

“If everybody that signed goes at 40 and is more aware, then that’s a good thing,” Leoppky said.

While the ministry is able to ad more signs, improvements to the road like a painted centre line and sidewalks, would have to be implemented by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Leoppky said Area C Director Paul Demenok is aware of the situation.

