Speed reader signs set up to remind Salmon Arm drivers to slow down

The city has purchased several of the signs, which can be placed in different locations

The driver of a vehicle travelling east down Auto Road SE applies the brakes as they approach the intersection at 12th Street.

This change in speed, to the posted 50-kilometre-per-hour speed limit, was likely prompted, and certainly detected, by the speed reader sign recently placed near the intersection along the westbound lane.

City of Salmon Arm engineering and public works director Rob Niewenhuizen said the city has purchased several of the portable speed reader signs, and is placing them in locations where there have been complaints regarding vehicles travelling at excessive speeds.

“It is a bit of an awareness campaign to for drivers, and we hope this will remind them to slow down in these areas,” said Niewenhuizen. Another of the signs was set up near North Canoe Elementary School, while an older speed reader sign has been in operation for a while now east of the Lakeshore Drive/Marine Park Drive intersection.

