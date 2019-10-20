Speeding a concern on Summerland streets

Police observe fast motorists in town and on Highway 97

Police are urging motorists to slow down in Summerland and on Highway 97.

The Summerland RCMP detachment has received complaints about speeders in several parts of the community, including Solly Road and Highway 97 from Peach Orchard Road south.

“We’re continuing to get traffic complaints,” said Sgt. Dave Preston.

Other areas of concern include Victoria Road.

He said warnings about the dangers of speeding are important now as days are shorter and lighting conditions can affect driving.

Preston said police are patrolling areas in the community and are ticketing speeders.

In addition, members of Summerland Citizens on Patrol have been setting up speed watch patrols in some areas of the community, with a display board to show motorists how fast they are travelling.

