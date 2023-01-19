Speeding biggest concern for Salmon Arm residents wanting road improvements

The city’s Traffic Safety Committee looked at several roads and intersections in Salmon Arm that were the subject of concerns in 2022 and made decisions on whether action should be taken. (File photo)

About a dozen roads and intersections in Salmon Arm were under scrutiny from the city’s Traffic Safety Committee, eight meriting action.

• Speeding concerns were raised about 20th Street NE.

The committee said the city will not install speed bumps. Citizens Patrol has done a speed check and the RCMP have patrolled the area. There are good sight lines with only a couple of older driveways having issues. Children playing signs are effective to slow drivers and ICBC has community funding that may be applicable. The committee could potentially work with the city’s Greenways Liaison Committee and/or the Active Transportation Task Force as neighbourhood programs for speed control are in their mandate. The committee decided to refer the issue to Greenways.

Coun. Tim Lavery, chair of both Greenways and Active Transportation, said the decision is timely because conversations have been underway about the future for both – whether to integrate and whether there should be representation from Traffic Safety on them.

• Speeding was also an issue for 10th Avenue and 6th Street SE.

The committee noted hidden driveway signage is already in place, and speeding is not often an issue at that location. The committee decided to review options for removing vegetation to improve sight lines.

• Speeding concerns were brought up about 30th Street NE.

It was noted a couple of 50 km/hr signs are missing. The committee decided to install signage southbound on 30th Street and 20 Avenue NE, and at 30th Street at 60th Avenue NE.

• Remedies proposed for two roadways where speeding concerns were raised were to add the locations to the mobile speed sign list. They were 20th Avenue NE, where a request was made for 50 km/hr signs, as well as 20th Avenue SE.

• Safety concerns were raised about 10th Street SW and Foothill Road.

The committee noted bus stops have been added north/south on 10th Street SW to alleviate the number of kids at the bus stop, and the school district has not been receiving complaints. Discussions determined the sidewalk will be extended eventually and will include a crosswalk. A crosswalk at 12th Street SW with flashers could potentially be added. There are good sight lines at the location.

The committee decided to take no action at this time, but to look for signage options for children crossing.

• Although concerns were raised about the intersection of 5th Avenue and 5th Street SE, the committee stated: “This is a known issue with no further options for improvement at this time. The sight lines have previously been improved.”

The Traffic Safety Committee, made up of representatives from the RCMP, a driver trainer and examiner, the school district’s transportation manger, ICBC, BC Transit and a handful of city staff, met in November to respond to concerns raised about intersections. Council went over the committee’s recommendations on Jan. 9, 2023. The committee will meet again in May.

