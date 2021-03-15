Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)

Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

Veterinary professionals Alison Columbus and Janice Voth are no strangers to the current dangers facing small and medium-sized dogs in the outdoors.

Working together at a North Vancouver clinic, the pair has recently seen an influx of pets coming in with wounds from coyotes and cougars, Voth told Black Press Media.

On Thursday, a three-month-old German Shepherd puppy was carried away by a cougar in the Tri-Cities. It is assumed dead.

The duo decided to do something about it.

They created PredatorBWear – a lightweight mesh harness fitted with plastic spikes meant to deter domestic and wild animals from preying upon the canine wearing it.

“Predators go for the neck, they go for the back and they try to carry the dog away to a secondary location,” said Columbus, a veterinary technician.

“We tried to make something that when predators bite down on the dog the spikes will hit the roof of their mouth,” explained Voth, who works as a veterinary assistant.

“It isn’t designed to hurt the other animal, the spikes are hollow. It’s meant to give the owner that couple of extra seconds to grab their pet and get away.”

RELATED: Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

The concept was first designed in Columbus’ living room with her 14-year-old Cavalier-Bichon cross, Abby.

Following its December 2019 launch, PredatorBWear was met with positive reviews. However, Voth said some dog owners don’t like the look of the spikes.

The pair have filled orders for people in Australia, Spain, and Israel.

They also donate harnesses to dogs who have come into their clinic having been seriously injured by larger canine breeds.

Toy poodle Sebastian lost his leg after being attacked three years ago. A few months ago, he was brought in injured again.

The pair outfitted Sebastian in a harness, “so he and his family can feel safer on their walks. He holds a very special place in our hearts,” Voth said.

So far, no dog owners have reported their pets being attacked while wearing the harness.

“That’s a good sign,” Voth responded.

PredatorBWear costs $99 and comes in four sizes, ranging from fitting a mini chihuahua-sized breed to one up to 45 pounds.

RELATED: Runners and pets fall target to coyotes, cougars in Lower Mainland


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

cougar attackVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Just Posted

Signs are set up outside Salmon Arm’s SASCU Recreation Centre for the start of Interior Health’s COVID-19 immunization clinic on Monday morning, March 15, 2021. Appointment bookings began on March 8, and the clinic will operate seven days a week. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Immunization clinic gets underway at Salmon Arm recreation centre

Interior Health booking appointments for phase 2 of vaccination schedule

Sidney Vlieg speaks out about racism targeting blacks, all people of colour and Indigenous people and how it has affected his daughter, his family and the community. He would like denial from people in Salmon Arm who are white to end and more education in the community to take place to counter hurtful attitudes. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Father: Education about racism essential in Salmon Arm, not denial

Although minority of people in the community espouse racism, such beliefs must be challenged

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Meghan McInnes painted this poignant picture on her home window during the height of the unknown of the pandemic in March 2020.
One year later: The Hearts of the Okanagan

Hearts showed up in windows across the region as a way to connect during the pandemic

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor to celebrate 105th birthday in Vernon

Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

Grey Hearts Denim made custom Black Lives Matter shirts for a Kelowna-based production crew. (Grey Hearts Denim)
Kelowna clothing studio uses fashion to advocate for social justice

Grey Hearts Denim thrived during the pandemic and has been an advocate for change

Sebatian, a poodle who lost his leg to a vicious attack three years ago, now wears the spiky harness – created by two Vancouver veterinary professionals. (PredatorBWear)
Spiky armour created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars, coyotes

Two veterinary professionals designed the harness as a possible solution for predators outside

A close-up of the Rockets’ new third jersey. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets ready to bust out redesigned third-jersey

The Rockets will be back in black for the 2021 season

A proposed addition to La Vista in Summerland has been rejected by Summerland council. The proposal called for a four-storey, 17-unit building. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland council rejects seniors housing expansion

Proposal called for four-storey, 17-unit building at La Vista

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Police have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype in Kelowna . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility’s parking lot on Monday morning

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots

Health minister says first 68,000 doses will be used to address clusters, community outbreaks

The victim, who police say has cerebral palsy, was panhandling at Abbott and Water streets in Gastown on Thursday, March 11. (Pixabay)
Vancouver woman in wheelchair allegedly punched in the face while panhandling

Police have recommended assault charges to Crown counsel

More than 40 people with signs demonstrated their support outside Pathways Addictions Resource Centre on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Protesters gather as Interior Health prepares to pull addiction resource funding

More than 40 gather with signs, saying the potential closure will be catastrophic for community

Most Read