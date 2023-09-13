Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and councillor Beverly Thomas have been removed from office, in a victory for a faction of the First Nation’s council that called for their removal.

Petitions for the removal of both officials were received by the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board on May 26. The first petition alleged that Coun. Thomas received honorarium and gas cards which she did not return to the band, and also that she signed two bank drafts while she was suspended or in a conflict of interest.

The petition against Kukpi7 Thomas alleged that he withdrew Splatsin funds by four bank drafts payable to a forensic audit firm, a related law firm, and to a separate law firm which he had retained to represent him. It was alleged that Kukpi7 Thomas “failed to follow proper financial administration policies including having the four cheques approved in a duly convened meeting and/or by way of a band council resolution,” according to a decision by the board dated Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The petitions were launched by councillors Len Edwards, Sabrina Vergata and Theresa William. The latter was just cleared of wrongdoing by the board on Sept. 7 after she was accused of aiding a protest that took over a Splatsin Development Corporation board meeting on April 17.

In its decision, the board ruled that the petitions against the chief and councillor met the burden of proof to remove the officials from office.

The petitioners alleged that Kukpi7 Thomas unilaterally signed for two bank drafts on April 18, one day after a handful of Splatsin members organized a protest calling for his removal. The bank drafts were made to MLT Aikins to the tune of $2,700 and MNP LLP totalling $25,000. The petitioners alleged these forensic audit drafts were not withdrawn in line with the band’s financial procedures.

Kukpi7 Thomas was then alleged to have signed for two bank drafts on April 26 with Coun. Thomas (his aunt) as a co-signor. The two bank drafts were made to Stevens and Company in amounts of $25,000 and $36,501.75. These drafts, too, were alleged to have been withdrawn improperly.

Meanwhile, Coun. Thomas was alleged to have received honorarium and gas cards totalling $650 between April 21 and Aug. 4.

“The petitioners say that honorarium and gas cards and things of the like received by an office member must be returned to the Band administration and there is a proper due process that is to be followed by office members to claim travel expenses, which Coun. Thomas did not follow,” the decision reads.

Coun. Thomas was suspended on April 12 for serving a federal court notice against Splatsin, as is routine under the Splatsin Election Code. The petitioners argued Coun. Thomas was not permitted to co-sign the Stevens drafts with Kukpi7 Thomas because she was suspended and also because she has familial ties to Kukpi7 Thomas, putting her in a position of conflict.

Coun. William testified at a hearing that the band pays its own honorarium to council members, so they cannot collect honorariums from other sources as this is considered “double dipping.”

Testimony was also received from Elaine Dowling, Splatsin’s finance director, who the board notes is “very familiar with Splatsin’s financial protocols and guidelines.”

Dowling testified that on April 19, Kukpi7 Thomas entered her office for a closed-door meeting. He told her he had concerns that a former advisor had received kickbacks from a modular home deal in Edmonton, and that a forensic audit was needed. He indicated that he and Coun. Thomas had been to the bank and withdrew bank drafts to pay the audit companies.

Dowling told Kukpi7 Thomas that she needed the proper paperwork for the drafts, and that he should meet with the chair of the Audit and Finance Committee. In his testimony, the chief confirmed he did not meet with that chair.

Dowling received copies of the forensic audit drafts from Kukpi7 Thomas on April 21 but did not receive any invoices or contracts related to those drafts. On April 26 she received a voicemail from Kukpi7 Thomas asking for Splatsin’s general bank account information. She advised him of her concerns about giving out such sensitive information, stating to the board that it was “highly unusual” to provide that information to anyone.

“Ms. Dowling did not give bank account information to the Chief and was not aware how he got it,” the decision reads.

In his response to the board, Kukpi7 Thomas denied that he committed fraud or misappropriation of funds, saying he was “fulfilling the community’s strong wishes to have the audit conducted in a timely manner,” the decision reads. The board noted the petitioners were not seeking a finding that he committed fraud or misappropriation under the Criminal Code.

The chief’s position was that he had authority to sign cheques on behalf of Splatsin.

“He submits that because he had no personal monetary benefit or interest in the payments made to third-party contractors, the claim of fiduciary duty being breached fails. He says that particularly so because the actions he took were on behalf of the people,” the decision reads.

Meanwhile, Coun. Thomas said she stands by her acceptance of the honoraria and gas cards provided at Landmarks meetings, and said she did not consider herself to be suspended at the time the Stevens drafts were withdrawn.

“It is her position that the petitioners as three councillors had failed to follow due process when disciplining and suspending a member of office,” the decision reads.

Ultimately, the board sided with the petitioners, saying Kukpi7 Thomas’s conduct was “improper and contravened Splatsin financial law and policy,” though the board conceded that the chief “thought this was a situation where strong leadership was required and that his actions made sense to him.”

The board also ruled that Coun. Thomas “clearly understood what she was doing and even embraced a broader theory that Chief Thomas was entitled to act without approvals from council or the administration,” with regards to the bank drafts, and was in breach of the Election Code.

With the board’s decision, Kukpi7 Thomas and Coun. Thomas are removed from office effective immediately. In addition to their removal, they are barred from running for office for eight years, as per the Election Code.

Brendan Shykora

IndigenousNorth Okanagan Regional District