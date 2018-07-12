The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was in Vernon for a breakfast talk with The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce July 12. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Infrastructure on reserve land has been left dwindling for too long, Splatsin Indian Band Chief Wayne Christian said.

Christian urged the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, to invest in British Columbia’s reserves during a breakfast talk with the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Thursday, July 12.

Related: Christian returned as Splatsin chief

“For whatever reason, when you come to our reserve lands, everything seems to stop there. The roads become different. I always joke, ‘Well, you’re on the res now,’” Christian said.

“The management of infrastructure by the federal government for our communities is abysmal. It’s actually second-class how it’s considered discriminatory because we don’t have the same level of services available to our communities that other communities have.”

Christian said the infrastructure program needs to be revamped in the context of reserve land.

“You can drive through British Columbia and you can really see all of a sudden the roads change,” Christian said, noting the reserve on Salmon River Road as a prime example of that difference in infrastructure.

“As soon as you hit that boundary, things seem to deteriorate. We quite honestly have second-class processes in our communities. It’s been going on for too long. If you’re going to really address it, you need to invest in our communities.”

Sohi said Infrastructure Canada, which funds municipal and provincial infrastructure, is making changes on how they work with indigenous communities.

“You are actually right. When you get to that point then you go into the indigenous communities, that infrastructure, even though it’s managed by a different department within the federal government, we’re trying to improve that cooperation,” Sohi said.

Sohi told Christian he will discuss the matter with the Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs.

Related: Minister of Infrastructure and Communities plans Vernon visit

Housing key to fighting homeless problems

Housing and support are key to fighting the homelessness problems in Vernon and Canada as a whole, Sohi said.

“Housing is critical, but what kind of support do they have in their house,” Sohi said.

According to Sohi, the federal government has invested $40 billion into affordable housing and shelters through their 10-year national housing strategy.

“Our goal is to reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent,” Sohi said.

Federal programming through the strategy includes support for interventions and preventative strategies to mitigate homelessness before it begins.

An October 2017 homeless count survey conducted by the partners in action committee found that 153 people were considered homeless on Oct. 18, 2017. Of that 153, 24 per cent were female, 74 per cent were male and two per cent indicated transgender or other. Nearly half, 44 per cent, have called Vernon home for more than 10 years and 76 per cent said they grew up in the community.

Related: Homeless numbers hit 150

The average age of those sleeping outside was 38, while those in shelter averaged 50-years-old.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair
Next story
Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Just Posted

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Spray park out of order

Mechanical issues force City of Salmon Arm to close Fletcher Park spray park

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

Updated: Kamloops wildfire jumps to 60 hectares in size

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Most Read