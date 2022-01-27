Splatsin’s Wayne Christian replaced on Shuswap Tribal Council

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir has been made chairperson of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council, the council announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc has been appointed as chairperson of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council (SNTC).

Kukpi7 Casimir will hold the position until an election is held in the spring.

“I was honoured to be selected by the chiefs for this important role as spokesperson for Shuswap Nation Tribal Council and continue to advance the important work trail-blazed by former Chief Wayne Christian of Splatsin,” she said.

Casimir acknowledged Christian for his 40 years contributing to his Splatsin community, the Secwepemc Nation and his 12 years as Tribal Chief of the SNTC.

Her first experience working alongside Christian was at the Round Lake Treatment Centre, where he played various roles. Splatsin’s long-serving chief until the recent election, Christian has spent 40 years establishing healing and health programs for the Indigenous Nations of BC and fighting for Aboriginal title and rights.

Casimir also sees the importance of Christian’s passion and knowledge concerning child and family issues, having led Splatsin to establish a bylaw in 1980 for the band to take jurisdiction over its children in care.

Casimir is now serving her second term as Kukpi7 for the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc and will serve as a spokesperson for the SNTC communities until a new tribal chairperson is elected this spring.

