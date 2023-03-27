(BC Interior Sportsman Show/Facebook)

Sportsman show returns to Kelowna for outdoor enthusiasts

The show hasn’t been hosted in three years due to pandemic closures

Another event is finally returning to Kelowna after pandemic closures.

The B.C. Interior Sportsman Show is back after a three-year hiatus.

Outdoor and wildlife enthusiasts can head on down to the Capital News Centre from April 14-16 to check out various displays, presentations and seminars.

The show will also offer conversations with experts, demos and prize giveaways.

Tickets can be purchased online for $10. Children 12 and under get in free.

Learn more about the show at bcinteriorsportsmanshow.com.

READ MORE: 3-day thrift shop in Kelowna to help women reach career goals

