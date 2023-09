A new spot fire has sparked west of Salmon Arm Sept. 15, 2023. (BCWS)

A new wildfire has sparked west of Salmon Arm.

BC Wildfire Service discovered a spot-sized wildfire near Blanc Creek on Friday, Sept. 15, around 3 p.m.

The fire is currently burning out of control at 0.009 hectares south of the over 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East fire.

