Spot wildfires in the Shuswap getting smaller or holding steady

No expansion of the most recent fires spotted in the Shuswap has taken place, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

As of 6 p.m., July 8, Fire Information Officer Aydan Coray said the Cedar Creek fire east of White Lake was under control at 0.25 hectares. Four personnel were patrolling, with lightning determined as the cause.

At Cinnemousin Narrows north of Sicamous, a 0.1 hectare fire, lightning caused, was listed as out of control. However, four fire personnel were working on it throughout the day Thursday and were assisted by helicopters. Hydro crews also responded.

At Adams Lake, the status of a spot fire at Spillman Creek, at the Adams Lake Marine Provincial Park Spillman Beach site, was listed as being held, meaning it will not spread. Crews were monitoring.

Farther down the lake, a fire south of Squaam Bay listed at 0.01 hectares was classified as out of control, as it was all day July 8. Crews were monitoring.

A spot fire 6.5 kilometres east of Pritchard was also being monitored by fire crews.

