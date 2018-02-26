Spouse of Penticton homicide victim dies

The common-law wife of Dale Atkinson, killed on June 12, was taken into custody but not charged

Work colleagues confirmed Dale Atkinson was the person found dead at a Penticton home on June 12 last year. Submitted photo

A friend of a homicide victim last year says the only person known to have been taken into custody on that matter — who was later released without charges — has died.

Dale Atkinson’s common-law wife was released without process after police determined Atkinson’s June 12 death last year to be an isolated incident with no threat to public safety.

Now, after moving to a northern community, she has died, according to Atkinson’s longtime friend, Andrew Werner, who said he received the news from Atkinson’s sister.

Police have remained mum in the case of Atkinson’s death, but to say that the man and woman were known to each other — friends of Atkinson later identified him as the victim.

The RCMP has never named any suspects in his death.

“His good-heartedness will be missed by many. He was just a good-hearted fellow,” Werner said.

It’s unclear how Atkinson’s wife died, but an autopsy has reportedly been ordered.

Atkinson was one of four reported homicide victims in the Penticton area last year, an unusually high number for the region, none of which have resulted in charges as of yet.

