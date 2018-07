Fletcher Park’s spray park is currently out of order.

The City of Salmon Arm announced on its Facebook page Thursday morning, July 12, that the spray park by city hall has been closed due to unforseen mechanical issues.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

The spray park at Blackburn Park remains operational, while the city suggests it might be a good day to visit Canoe Beach.

