A gavel sits on a desk in Ottawa, Wednesday February 13, 2019. An Ontario judge was wrong to order a legal fight involving victims of one of the country's most notorious residential schools and the federal government be heard in British Columbia, a higher court has ruled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

St. Anne’s residential school document fight to stay in Ontario, Appeal Court rules

Among residential schools in Canada, St. Anne’s in Fort Albany, Ont., was particularly toxic

An Ontario judge was wrong to order a legal fight involving victims of one of the country’s most notorious residential schools and the federal government be heard in British Columbia, a higher court has ruled.

In its decision this week, the Ontario Court of Appeal said the case pressed by survivors of St. Anne’s should remain in the province.

In coming to its decision, the Appeal Court cited access-to-justice considerations, saying they were particularly pressing given the trauma inflicted on Indigenous peoples in the residential school system.

“Access to justice is best served by providing that an issue raised by an Ontario claimant that is relevant only to members of the Ontario class be dealt with by the Ontario supervising court,” the Appeal Court said.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Perell, who has spent years supervising implementation of the Indian Residential School Settlement as the eastern administrative judge, ruled in June the case should be heard by a supervising judge in B.C. Perell had recused himself over his previous criticism of one of the plaintiffs’ lawyers.

Among residential schools in Canada, St. Anne’s in Fort Albany, Ont., was particularly toxic. Students suffered horrific sexual and physical abuse, including being shocked on an “electric chair” to amuse supervisors and forced to eat their own vomit.

Ontario Provincial Police investigated St. Anne’s between 1992 and 1996, during which they collected a trove of information. Six of seven former employees charged criminally were convicted.

The current case, launched in 2013, turns on a group of 60 plaintiffs’ claim that the federal government failed to turn over those documents — despite court orders to do so — before they applied under the class-action settlement for compensation. They maintain the government is still in breach of those orders and wanted Perell to back them.

The Ontario government, siding with the plaintiffs, argued Perell had overstepped his authority by ordering the B.C. move. The federal government argued the justice was entitled to make the ruling.

Montreal-based lawyer David Schulze, who acted as independent counsel in the appeal, slammed the government’s endless fighting with the claimants as a travesty.

“It should shock most Canadians,” Schulze said on Thursday. “It’s always the most complicated, convoluted interpretation that Canada can come up with that mysteriously always ends up leaving the victims of physical and sexual abuse as children in federal schools without a remedy.”

The Appeal Court sided squarely with the plaintiffs. Among other things, it said, Perell misinterpreted the protocol for sorting out disputes that was part of the residential school class action settlement.

Perell had maintained that sending the case to B.C. would allow a judge experienced in the class action to handle the case. It would be unfair and a waste time having an Ontario judge unfamiliar with the proceedings thrown into the legal fight, he said.

Perell also maintained the move would have little practical impact on the plaintiffs because the hearings would be done remotely given the COVID-19 pandemic. The higher court called that irrelevant.

“It could not have been in the contemplation of the parties that a global pandemic such as COVID-19 would prevent class members from safely attending hearings in person,” it said.

The higher court said it would now be up the chief justice of Ontario’s Superior Court to assign a new judge.

New Democrat MP Charlie Angus called on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett to do the “right thing” for St. Anne’s survivors and negotiate a fair solution.

Bennett did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Indigenousresidential schools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. begins counting mail-in ballots, will take at least 3 days
Next story
‘History shows people get hurt’: Big White reacts to trespassers on resort

Just Posted

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)
Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store ordered to stand trial

Incident on Jan. 1, 2020 to be moved to BC Supreme Court in Kamloops

Scouter Aaron Timmers and Salmon Arm Cub Scouts paddle their way through the downtown in the 2018 Salmon Arm Fair parade. (File photo)
Shuswap man remembered as loving father, inspiration to youth

Fundraiser launched in support of wife, children of Aaron Timmers

Plane.
Morning Start: More than 95 percent of passengers involved in plane crashes survive

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

Larch Place is the first building to be built in the BC Housing, Canadian Mental Health Association housing project at the corner of Third Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. This view is from the Shuswap Street side where it sits behind the Graystone East building. (File photo)
Online info session coming up for Salmon Arm’s new affordable housing units

How to apply and who is eligible to be explained, session to be recorded for those without internet

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Field of Crosses in Kelowna’s City Park have been vandalized. Police are seeking information. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Vandals damage Field of Crosses in Kelowna

“This is so disrespectful to the memory of those who have fallen,” states Crime Stoppers

Vernon teen, Joyce, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in July 2020. A GoFundMe campaign was started to support her and her family in late October. (GoFundMe)
Vernon teen battles cancer in Vancouver

GoFundMe campaign started for 17-year-old fighting Ewing’s sarcoma

Mike Forster (left) and Kristyn Trickey (right) spend multiple nights a week supplying people experiencing homelessness in Penticton with food, clothing, blankets and other essential items. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Keeping the cold off: Penticton’s saviours to those experiencing homelessness

‘We can at least make that person a little warmer, a little more comfortable, a little less hungry’

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late Kelowna veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Super Shopper Club is coming to Penticton. (Contributed)
‘Amazon of the Okanagan’ comes to South Okanagan

New by locals for locals online marketplace aims to support Okanagan businesses

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical officer, speaks from the Victoria police headquarters on Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Victoria police seize fentanyl potent enough to kill more than half of Vancouver Island

Extreme concentrations a troublesome development in the ongoing opioid crisis: health officer

Most Read