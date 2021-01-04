(Photo by Don Bodger)

(Photo by Don Bodger)

Staff members at 3 Okanagan grocery stores test postive for COVID-19

Loblaw stores in Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver are affected

Three grocery stores in the Okanagan are reporting staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

All three of the stores are Loblaw companies.

Kevin’s No Frills on Main Street in Oliver reportedly had a staff member test positive on Dec. 30 with the last day of work for that team member being Dec. 26.

Then in Kelowna, a staff member at the Real Canadian Superstore on Baron Road tested positive for the virus on Jan. 1 with the last day of their work taking place on Dec. 23.

On Jan. 3, Loblaws reported staff members at the Real Canadian Superstore on Anderson Way in Vernon also tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team members worked was on Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

According to Loblaw, it reports on COVID-19 positive test cases among staff members for transparency and to assure customers that all employees wear masks, particularly where physical distancing is not always possible.

The company does not release any personal information about its employees who tested positive.

For more information, click here.

B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year's Eve long weekend

Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year's weekend

Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
