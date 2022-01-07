Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted

Staff shortage closes Vernon arena, rink, gym, curling club

Facilities closed for the rest of the day Friday, Jan. 7, possibly into weekend

The Priest Valley Arena, Priest Valley Gymnasium, Centennial Outdoor Rink and Vernon Curling Club have been closed for the remainder of today (Friday) due to a staffing shortage.

Recreation Services is currently working on arrangements for the weekend, but if certified staffing is not available, the closure may have to be extended for a period of time.

“For the safety of the public and employees, and in accordance with requirements from Technical Safety BC, when our arena facilities are occupied we must have appropriately certified staff available,” said recreation services director Doug Ross said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this closure has caused. Our team is making every effort to reopen these facilities as soon as possible.”

Staff will be contacting user groups whose bookings have been impacted by the temporary facility closures. Updates on available booking times and public use of the arenas will become available on the Greater Vernon Recreation Services website as soon as they are ready. Visit gvrec.ca for more information.

“Everyone’s patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.”

