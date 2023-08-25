A lack of available personnel has forced the Armstrong IPE to cancel its 2023 parade slated for Saturday, Sept. 2. (Morning Star - file photo)

Staff shortage shuts down Armstrong IPE parade

IPE parade slated for Saturday, Sept. 2, cancelled due to lack of traffic control personnel

The fair will go on but one of its most popular events will not.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition in Armstrong is cancelling the annual parade, slated for Saturday, Sept. 2.

Armstrong special events and parade protocol require licensed traffic control personnel along the parade route to ensure public safety. This year, there simply isn’t enough people to do the job.

“Due to staff shortages and the need for traffic control personnel in fire zone areas we are unable to recruit the required number necessary to allow our parade to proceed,” said IPE general manager Heather King.

“Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the annual IPE parade for 2023.”

King vowed that the parade will return for 2024.

“Thank you to all those businesses, individuals, and organizations who support our parade with their floats, cars, marching bands, and unique entries,” she said. “Your continued support throughout the years is what makes the IPE parade so special.

“Next year we will be back to create more memories.”

The 122nd IPE begins Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the IPE Grounds, and runs until Sunday, Sept. 3.

