Staff shortages prompt health-care workers to take to the street

HEU staff at Hillside Village and Pioneer Lodge in Salmon Arm demonstrate on Monday, March 4

HEU (Hospital Employee’s Union) workers at Hillside Village in Salmon Arm hold a demonstration on Monday afternoon to highlight the ongoing staffing shortages which they say are caused by lack of recruitment and retaining. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

The two Rs were the top reasons why a caregiver demonstration was set up outside Good Samaritan Hillside Village Monday afternoon.

Recruitment and retention.

“One of the things when new staff come in, we spend a lot of time training them. In many cases, they can go right down the road and get a higher paying job. What it’s causing is staffing shortages,” says Norman Reifferscheid, a member of the HEU (Hospital Employees’ Union) local’s bargaining committee.

“If we don’t have enough staff and the staff are willing to stay, then we want to keep them, ” said Sabine Weidemann-Warstat, also a bargaining committee member. “Every time we are short-staffed, the residents are not getting the good care. It’s heart-breaking. We have to say sorry, we don’t have the time right now – you’ll have to wait.”

She said it creates mental pressure on staff, “if we can’t give the care we want – and they deserve it. They’ve worked their whole lives.”

Reifferscheid agrees. Residents are like family, he says.

“Really what it comes down to, being able to provide that best resident care possible – otherwise you have burn out and staff shortages.”

He adds that although Good Samaritan’s intention is not to contract out, “we’d like see it in writing.”

Up to 40 or 50 staff at a time from the complex care facility took their breaks outside in order to demonstrate at the corner of 30th Street NE and 15th Avenue NE. Some workers from Pioneer Lodge, also a Good Samaritan facility, joined the Hillside staff. Similar demonstrations were held at Good Samaritan sites in Vernon and Penticton. Their contract expired on March 31, 2018.

Shirley Nowicki, director of communications and media relations for Good Samaritan Canada, says the top priority is the commitment to residents.

“We do have amazing staff – dedicated, compassionate, with highly trained skills. Our staff are hardworking and caring,” she says, adding that all across B.C., recruitment in health care is a challenge. “Everyone is experiencing a shortage.”

She says Good Samaritan Canada is a member of the BC Care Providers Association, a leading voice for health-care providers and long-term care across the province.

Bargaining is going to resume March 6 and 8, without a mediator, she says, noting that discussion of wages or compensation lies at the bargaining table and she can’t comment on it.

She says she thinks bargaining will go well.

“I think we’re all going to come with the intention of coming to a sustainable and responsible agreement.”

