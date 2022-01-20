Staffing shortage at Chase elementary school prompts one-day closure

Parents to be notified by noon Friday if students will return to in-class instruction

Haldane Elementary School in Chase announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that due to a shortage of staff a functional closure would take place Friday, Jan. 21, when parents will be notified if students will return to in-class learning or move to online instruction on Monday. (Google images)

Haldane Elementary School in Chase will be closed Friday due to a staffing shortage.

School vice-principal Steve Scott announced Thursday, Jan. 20, that a functional closure would take place on the 21st as there wasn’t enough staff to supervise and instruct students.

A functional closure is temporary closure determined by a school district or independent school when there is not enough staff to provide the required level of teaching, supervision, support, and/or custodial, to ensure the health and safety of students.

In a letter to parents, Scott asked that Haldane students be kept home on Jan. 21 unless they have exceptional needs and are required to be at school, or if parents/guardians/caretakers are health-care professionals and are unable to keep their child(ren) at home. He said school buses would continue to run for students who rely on the bus for transportation.

On Friday, Haldane staff will plan what is required for subjects and classes, and it will be determined if students will return for in-class instruction or move online come Monday, Jan. 24.

Scott said parents will be notified by noon on Friday, Jan. 21, as to what will happen Monday.

A shortage of staff resulted in a functional closure of Chase Secondary School on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

