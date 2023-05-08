Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sports, visit Island Stage. (Submitted)

Stage getting facelift in one of Kelowna’s ‘most loved’ parks

New pier also being built thanks to round of provincial grants

Kelowna’s waterfront is getting some major upgrades, thanks to a pair of provincial grants.

It was announced last week by Tourism Minister Lana Popham that the Island Stage will be receiving just under $1 million in funding to rejuvenate its Waterfront Park location, something that Mayor Tom Dyas said will make it a “spectacular venue” for the performing arts in “one of Kelowna’s most loved parks.”

READ MORE: Okanagan communities collect cheques from tourism ministry

“I am really excited as I know the enhancements will elevate the visitor event experience and have a significant impact on our local economy with the influx of more and potentially diverse events.”

Farther south, Kelowna’s newest waterfront park on Cedar Avenue will use a $390,000 grant to build a public pier, something that will surely be a hit with Okanagan paddlers.

The park is set to open early this summer.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
City of Kelowna

